TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$70.00. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.00.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at C$53.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76. Insiders have bought 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 in the last three months.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.