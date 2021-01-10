TD Securities Raises Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$8.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) alerts:

TSE EDR opened at C$6.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.83. The stock has a market cap of C$981.05 million and a PE ratio of -24.53. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,867,794.50.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.