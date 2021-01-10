Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$22.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

TECK.B opened at C$24.86 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$25.70. The company has a market cap of C$13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

