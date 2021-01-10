Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $368.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.85 and its 200 day moving average is $336.80.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

