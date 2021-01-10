Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 45,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.