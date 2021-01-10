Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tenaris by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

