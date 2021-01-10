Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $95.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

