Terra (LUNA) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $418.74 million and $28.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002183 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Terra has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00108561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00633463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00234230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012814 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 994,485,519 coins and its circulating supply is 484,958,938 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

