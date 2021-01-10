TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TerrAscend from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Clarus Securities assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TRSSF opened at $10.05 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

