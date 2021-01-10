TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 6.3%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. 1,359,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,911,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.