TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TFFP opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock worth $18,514,263. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

