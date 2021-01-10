TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$77.00 to C$85.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) traded as high as C$69.39 and last traded at C$69.29, with a volume of 46840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.92.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

