Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TBVPF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.