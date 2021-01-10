The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $15.31 on Friday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in The Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 410,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Bancorp by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

