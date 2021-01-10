The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.