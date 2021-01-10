The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CC. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after buying an additional 277,042 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 29.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 820,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Chemours by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 208,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,002,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.