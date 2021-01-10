The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $238.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of EL opened at $260.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average of $222.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after buying an additional 131,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

