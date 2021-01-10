The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00174154 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

