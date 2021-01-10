The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €41.51 ($48.84) on Thursday. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.13.

About Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

