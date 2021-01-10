The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIRC. Truist started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

AIRC stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

