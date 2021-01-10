The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $169.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Fortinet stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $153.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

