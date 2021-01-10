The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Emerald (NYSE:EEX) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.04 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Emerald from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

Get Emerald alerts:

Shares of EEX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emerald has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

In other Emerald news, CEO Brian Field bought 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Emerald by 2,751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Emerald by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerald by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.