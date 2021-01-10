The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €97.58 ($114.80) on Thursday. Zalando SE has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.28.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

