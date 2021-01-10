The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

JPSWY stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About The Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

