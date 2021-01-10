The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.93. 1,396,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 851,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,439,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

