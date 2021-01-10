The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $12.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. BidaskClub upgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of MTW opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $495.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 2.24.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

