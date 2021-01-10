The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.28.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after buying an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 431,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,329,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $51,430,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

