The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

