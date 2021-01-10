The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.94.

NYSE:PNC opened at $158.19 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,428 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

