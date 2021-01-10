The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.