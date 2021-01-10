The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. BidaskClub raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in The Western Union by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

