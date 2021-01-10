Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 4,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 146 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $12,845.08.

Shares of RARE opened at $150.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.