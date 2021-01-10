Thomas E. Hale Sells 4,300 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,941,819.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SVMK by 9.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 2,842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 201,839 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

