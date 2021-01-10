Thomas E. Hale Sells 71,866 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,941,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $116,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

