TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of TMST opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

