Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.36. Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 62,239 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

