TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their outperform rating on shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMR. National Bank Financial raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TMR stock opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36. The company has a market cap of C$284.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. TMAC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

