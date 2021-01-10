Tokes Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,840.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $996,893.67 and $37,840.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokes Token Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokes Token Trading

Tokes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

