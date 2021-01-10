Tony Christianson Sells 13,566 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $473.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

