Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP) Stock Price Up 36.5%

Shares of Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP) rose 36.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 567,675,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 150,451,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £4.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, EFM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

