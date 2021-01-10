Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) shares were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 15,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 118,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

About Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

