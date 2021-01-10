TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

