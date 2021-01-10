Traders Purchase Large Volume of eMagin Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,359 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 571% compared to the average daily volume of 650 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

EMAN stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

