TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Up 14%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) rose 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,004,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

TGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

