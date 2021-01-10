Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

RTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $527,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $89,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $1,092,831. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 169.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,041,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 396,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 359,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,020,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

