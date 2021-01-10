Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trex by 243.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 54,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 84.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

