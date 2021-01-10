Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.83.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at $772,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

