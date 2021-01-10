Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Trimble stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,032,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,495 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

