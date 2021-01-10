Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

