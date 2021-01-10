TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Achieves $29.46 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and $977,405.00 worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00599433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00225923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012626 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

